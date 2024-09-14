Travis Boersma Sells 280,518 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,077,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

