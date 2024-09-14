Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $581.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

