Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.19

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.19 and traded as high as C$32.05. Tucows shares last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 3,248 shares trading hands.

Tucows Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$351.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.39.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$122.35 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,011.58%. On average, analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

