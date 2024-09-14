Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the August 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Performance

Ubiquitech Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

