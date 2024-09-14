Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in August

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.