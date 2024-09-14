Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Uniper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Uniper has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $154.60.
About Uniper
