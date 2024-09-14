United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 352.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet Stock Performance

UDIRF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

