United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 2,612.5% in August

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 2,612.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.81 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

