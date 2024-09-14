Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 204.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,472 shares of company stock worth $5,775,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.