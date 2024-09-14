UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of UPMMY opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
