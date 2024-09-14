UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPMMY opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

