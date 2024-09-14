Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 6.6 %

USNZY stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

