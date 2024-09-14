V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

