V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.
V Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.