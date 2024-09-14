Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 744 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

