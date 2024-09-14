VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

