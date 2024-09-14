VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.93% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $70,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $54,421,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 165,058 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,993,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 246.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,778 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

