Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $220.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

