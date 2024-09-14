Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after buying an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,902,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

