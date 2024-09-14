Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,122 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $71,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.