Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

