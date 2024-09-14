Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in August

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.8 days.

Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VEMLF opened at $10.44 on Friday. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.