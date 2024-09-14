Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in August

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.8 days.
Venture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VEMLF opened at $10.44 on Friday. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.
Venture Company Profile
