Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 158,031 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,081,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $92,364.06.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 234.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JANX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

