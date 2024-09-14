VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

