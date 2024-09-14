VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,166 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.40% of VICI Properties worth $118,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

