Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.29

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.29 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 130.59 ($1.71). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 15,330 shares trading hands.

Victoria Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 195.84. The stock has a market cap of £149.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

