Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.80) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.80) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.01). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.97) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

VRDN stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

