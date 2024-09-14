Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

VHIBF opened at C$6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$6.52.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

