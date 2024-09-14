Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
VHIBF opened at C$6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$6.52.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.