VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 164,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

