Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 107.3% in August

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the August 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 10.17 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 9.68 and a 1-year high of 13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.94.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

