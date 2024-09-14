Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in August

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.01. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$64.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.07.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

