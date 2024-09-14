Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 107.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

VMC stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

