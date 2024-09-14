W Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $200.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

