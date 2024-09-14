Waddell & Associates LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.80. The firm has a market cap of $581.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

