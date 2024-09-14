Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.0356 dividend. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

