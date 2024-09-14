Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 14.2 %

WMLLF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.