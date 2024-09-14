Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,470 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

MARB stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

