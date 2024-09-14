Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period.

CPZ stock opened at 15.42 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

