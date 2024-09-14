Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $977.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

