Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after acquiring an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after purchasing an additional 404,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,667,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,729,000 after buying an additional 93,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $66.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

