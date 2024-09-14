Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

KREF stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $853.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.