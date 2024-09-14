Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

