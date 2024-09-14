Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 46,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

