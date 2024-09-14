Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after buying an additional 1,649,115 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

