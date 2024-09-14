Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $73,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

