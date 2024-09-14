Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.