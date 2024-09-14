Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.