Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.