Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,213 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

