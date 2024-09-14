Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.27% and a negative return on equity of 78.91%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

