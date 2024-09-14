Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $81.30 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

