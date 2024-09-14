Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

